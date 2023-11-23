Woman killed in Parkrose Heights shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was killed in a shooting in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., East Precinct officers were called to an apartment complex in the 11100 block of Northeast Weidler Street with reports of someone shot.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead at the scene. The suspect or suspects left before police were called and no arrests have been made.

The homicide unit is responding to the scene. During the investigation, Northeast Weidler Street is closed between Northeast 108th Avenue and Northeast 112th Avenue.

If anyone has information about this case, please contact Detective Meghan Burkeen at Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2092, or Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2079. Please reference case number 23-303557.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information is released.

