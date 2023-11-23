Young brothers missing from Gresham

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking for help locating two young boys who went missing from Gresham on Wednesday.

Aden and Enzo Zarate went missing around 11 a.m., the Gresham Police Department said. They were last seen near Southeast Start Street and Southeast 217th Avenue in Gresham.

Aden is 11 years old, 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Champion sweatshirt and camouflage sweatpants.

Enzo is 13 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weights 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black and brown Carhartt sweatshirt, blue pants and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Aden or Enzo to call 911 or non-emergency dispatch at 503-823-3333.

