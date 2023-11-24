11th Annual Tofurky Trot draws 1000 runners to Oaks Park

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Turkey, ham, or other meat products might be a traditional part of your Thanksgiving meal, but for those who cut out meat from their diets, it can be a challenge to find community on the holiday.

On Thanksgiving morning, around 1,000 people took off on the annual Tofurky Trot 5K race at Oaks Park in order to join in that community. Proceeds from the race go toward a number of animal sanctuaries that provide homes for farm animals who would otherwise be killed, and participants were offered a number of vegetarian and vegan food options.

When Seth Tibbott, the founder of Tofurky, started the run in 2012, beginnings were humble.

“There were 45 of us that ran, I ran the race in a cardboard box of Tofurky which wasn’t the most aerodynamic thing, but it was a lot of fun!” he told FOX 12 on Thursday.

Race Director John Miskey said it was the only run he knew of that provided a space for vegans.

“Turkey Trots are a big tradition in the running community, so this is an alternative to the traditional Turkey Trot,” he said. “Tofurky being a name-brand alternative meat product, it seems like an easy way to kind of have an alternative race that doesn’t celebrate cruelty and any meat on the Thanksgiving plate.”

Runners were also offered vegan food options, from fruit, to vegan snack bars, to Tofurky itself- a product that was actually started in response to Thanksgiving.

“There was nothing really for me to eat or my friends at the Thanksgiving table, we were like second class citizens,” Tibbott said. “I wanted to put a high-protein dish on the market.”

All entry fees are donated to animal sanctuaries, to find homes for farm animals who would otherwise be killed.

“A lot of these people are going to go out now and they’re going to go to their families and maybe they’re serving a turkey or something like that, and it’s an opportunity to start the day off on a very positive note,” Tibbott said.

“Here in Portland we’re about vegan food, it is a culture here that is unlike other cities in America, so I think that it really plays well here,” Miskey said.

This year’s run raised $23,000 for Green Acres Farm Sanctuary, Heartwood Haven, Lighthouse Farm Sanctuary, Oregon Donkey Sanctuary, Out to Pasture Sanctuary, Veganville, Wildwood Farm Sanctuary, and Zeb’s Wish Equine Sanctuary.

For more information on future events, you can visit the event site here: Tofurky Trot 2023 — Northwest VEG (nwveg.org)

