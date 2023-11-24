Around the House NW
Chilly & foggy morning to sunny afternoon for your Black Friday

11-24-23
11-24-23(KPTV)
By Drew Reeves
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:02 AM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
It’s a chilly start to the day! Most of us are starting with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. We’ll start the day with patchy fog and frost across the region before things clear out to a sunnier afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and low 50s through the Willamette Valley.

We will continue to see clear skies late tonight and into tomorrow. Tomorrow morning we could see some high cloud cover early in the morning, but it will be a mostly sunny day. The east wind will begin to pick up tomorrow, mostly impacting our hills and the eastern side of the metro area, closer to the gorge. The wind will begin to pick up for more of the metro area on Sunday. The breeze should help to keep away the development of fog through the weekend and into Monday.

The east wind will die down early next week and we’ll be back to morning fog and afternoon sunshine likely for your Tuesday. Wednesday is likely going to be a more partly cloudy day, with increasing mid-level and high-level clouds. Thursday will continue to see increasing clouds and we could see our first shower after quite the dry stretch in our forecast. Our shower chance looks to come late Thursday night if we do end up getting anything, and precipitation looks fairly minimal that night. Beyond Thursday, it appears we will be welcoming in a wetter weather pattern.

Mornings will continue to be chilly throughout the forecast, around freezing or just slightly above. Our afternoons are also going to be mild and a little cool, with highs in the low 50s and upper 40s, potentially cooling a little more late next week.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

