Chilly mornings and sunny afternoons ahead

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We scored perfect Turkey Trot weather this year! It was crisp out there with low temperatures in the 30s and low 40s, but then we got a mostly sunny day west of the Cascades after the morning fog mixed out. We’ll be wrapping up this Thanksgiving with about average high temperatures in the low 50s across the metro area.

Mornings will be quite chilly over the next week with mostly clear skies expected overnight, so areas of patchy frost are likely. Black Friday will start with some fog and frost, and the afternoon will feel very similar to Thanksgiving. Lots of sunshine!

The dry, sunny trend continues through the middle of next week thanks to a high pressure system that is setting up shop over the Pacific Northwest. It will move eastward very gradually over the next several days, preventing any wet systems from coming through. We are expecting the east wind to pick up a bit this weekend and Monday, but it should die back down Tuesday as we transition back to a westerly flow. It doesn’t look like a widespread or particularly strong east wind-- areas on the west side, like Hillsboro, will likely stay mostly calm through the weekend. The breeziest conditions, as usual, will be closest to the Gorge.

For now, models are keeping us dry through Thursday, but it looks like wet weather will be back on the schedule by next weekend. High temperatures will cool down slightly- into the mid to upper 40s- through our next work week.

Enjoy the sunshine and Happy Thanksgiving!

