Local pub offers free Thanksgiving meal, community gathering

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In north Portland, a local pub hosted a feast for its regulars and anyone in the community looking for a traditional holiday meal.

It was the 15th year of that Prost hosted Prostgiving. Over the years, the bars owners said it has grown immensely, now serving the community roughly 200 pounds of Turkey and the other Thanksgiving essentials for free.

“Which is a ton,” Ted Olin, who co-owns the bar with his business partner Dan Hart, said. “It’s a big thing and a big event.”

“It has created its own little family here at the pub,” Hard added. “That’s what it is all about.”

Olin said since they’ve opened, the community has begun to recognize them as one of the lights at the end of Mississippi.

“This part’s special because the community around us holds us up and we try and hold them as well,” he said. “Nights like these are when we get to prove it and show it. Have a special night with everybody.”

The pub is open 365 days a year, ad their first year in business they didn’t know what to do for Thanksgiving and thought it was a nice idea to give out free food to “give back a little,” Patrick Sheils, the pub’s General Manager, said.

“It’s for anyone and everyone that wants to come and have a free turkey dinner on us,” Olin said.

People like Tyrone Grove, who said he “didn’t have anywhere to go for Thanksgiving dinner. I wasn’t invited anywhere, so I got on the computer and I found this place. I thought I’d come here and have dinner.”

Dozens of people lined up and were served a Thanksgiving meal throughout the night.

The owners of the pub said they plan on carrying out the event on a yearly basis well into the future.

