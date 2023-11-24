Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Local pub offers free Thanksgiving meal, community gathering

In north Portland, a local pub hosted a feast for its regulars and anyone in the community looking for a traditional holiday meal.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:35 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In north Portland, a local pub hosted a feast for its regulars and anyone in the community looking for a traditional holiday meal.

It was the 15th year of that Prost hosted Prostgiving. Over the years, the bars owners said it has grown immensely, now serving the community roughly 200 pounds of Turkey and the other Thanksgiving essentials for free.

See Also: 11th Annual Tofurky Trot draws 1000 runners to Oaks Park

“Which is a ton,” Ted Olin, who co-owns the bar with his business partner Dan Hart, said. “It’s a big thing and a big event.”

“It has created its own little family here at the pub,” Hard added. “That’s what it is all about.”

Olin said since they’ve opened, the community has begun to recognize them as one of the lights at the end of Mississippi.

“This part’s special because the community around us holds us up and we try and hold them as well,” he said. “Nights like these are when we get to prove it and show it. Have a special night with everybody.”

The pub is open 365 days a year, ad their first year in business they didn’t know what to do for Thanksgiving and thought it was a nice idea to give out free food to “give back a little,” Patrick Sheils, the pub’s General Manager, said.

“It’s for anyone and everyone that wants to come and have a free turkey dinner on us,” Olin said.

People like Tyrone Grove, who said he “didn’t have anywhere to go for Thanksgiving dinner. I wasn’t invited anywhere, so I got on the computer and I found this place. I thought I’d come here and have dinner.”

See Also: Transportation company donates new bus to church after stolen bus returns destroyed

Dozens of people lined up and were served a Thanksgiving meal throughout the night.

The owners of the pub said they plan on carrying out the event on a yearly basis well into the future.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
A giant inflatable hamburger rolls through a parking lot, pushed by the wind in Newberg, Oregon.
VIDEO: Giant inflatable hamburger rolls through Newberg
The woman told police she had been kidnapped by a man and locked up for days. According to...
Woman escapes after being held captive for days in Washington home, police say
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
Aden and Enzo, missing from Gresham
Young brothers missing from Gresham

Latest News

In north Portland, a local pub hosted a feast for its regulars and anyone in the community...
Local pub offers free Thanksgiving meal, community gathering
Southbound I-5 was closed at the Marquam Bridge after a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist.
1 motorcyclist dead after crashing on lower deck of Marquam Bridge
Tofurky Trot draws in 1000 runners
11th Annual Tofurky Trot draws 1000 runners to Oaks Park
Turkey, ham, or other meat products might be a traditional part of your Thanksgiving meal.
11th Annual Tofurky Trot draws 1K runners to Oaks Park