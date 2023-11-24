Officer-involved shooting in Salem under investigation: MCSO

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Salem.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened near Arabian Avenue SE and Macleay Road SE.

The MCSO first alerted the public about the shooting on X (formerly Twitter) just before 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Investigators ask travelers in the area to use alternate routes as Macleay Road SE and Shenandoah, Macleay Road SE and Caplinger SE, and 46th Place SE and Arabian, are closed.

This is developing news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

