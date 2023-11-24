Around the House NW
Transportation company donates new bus to church after stolen bus returns destroyed

Earlier this month, Grace Christian Fellowship Church had their bus stolen right out of their parking lot. This week, they received a new bus donated by South C
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:42 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Earlier this month, Grace Christian Fellowship Church’s bus was stolen right out of their parking lot. This week, they received a new bus donated by South Clackamas Transportation District.

On the night of November 5, the church in North Portland had their bus stolen, leaving the church wondering what to do next.

“We were looking at how we were going to try to keep this one going. We were already in the process; it was getting old, we were always like should we sell it? Should we keep going?” Pastor Tony Gies said.

Michael Strauch of SCTD said shortly after seeing our coverage on FOX12 Oregon, he reached out to Gies to donate one of their unused busses.

See Also: AMR management criticizes Multnomah County for staffing issues fine

“I got approval to donate the bus from both ODOT in the board and then I was just waiting to hear from Tony,” Strauch said. “I’m glad I went to somebody that can do some good for, it’s good to see.”

Ever since their bus was stolen, Gies said they haven’t been able to do their regular community duties like taking the elderly to the grocery store.

“Some of those people those errands are vital for them, so to not be able to run those errands if something else,” Gies said. “That means someone might not get their prescription.”

After receiving their new bus Wednesday, they plan to get back to the community right away. This weekend the church will be handing out meals for those in need for the holidays.

“It was overwhelming really. We have a bus that were willing to donate to you, that was really lifted up my spirits,” Gies said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

