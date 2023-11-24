TriMet warning travelers about Clackamas bus detours

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – TriMet is warning travelers about detours to bus services beginning Friday.

According to the transit service, buses will detour around the Clackamas Town Center through the weekend. This is the 11th consecutive year of adjusting schedules to adapt to a rise in traffic.

These detours are in effect from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

TriMet says while the detours are in effect, bus stops at the Clackamas Town Center Transit Center will be closed. Despite the disruption, the MAX Green Line will remain in service.

The stop for eastbound buses is temporarily being moved to the entrance of the movie theater and Monterey Avenue. From the temporary stop, buses will travel to the SE Fuller Road MAX Station, where riders can transfer to the MAX Green Line.

At the Fuller Road MAX Station, riders are able to board a Green Line train to continue to the Clackamas Town Center Mall stop.

Westbound buses will serve a temporary stop at the SE Fuller Road MAX Station before continuing to the Clackamas Town Center Mall stop.

The detours will affect 11 bus lines: 29, 30, 31, 33, 34, 71, 72, 79, 152, 155, 156.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.