Breezier Saturday, but sunny and dry

By Camila Orti
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:16 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was very chilly Friday morning, with some outlying areas falling into the 20s to kick off Black Friday. That’s cozy online shopping weather! Portland’s low temperature was 30 degrees, and it’ll be another frosty start Saturday. The sunny days continue through the weekend, and high temperatures will remain around 50 degrees through Sunday.

A northeasterly wind will start to kick up Saturday, but Sunday still looks like the windiest day with easterly gusts around 35-40 MPH expected near the mouth of the Gorge. It’ll still be breezy on Monday, too. Dry weather continues through the middle of next week, although a weak low pressure system heading towards northern California may bring us a slight shower chance on Wednesday. Our chances for wet weather increase Thursday and Friday, but models still aren’t 100 percent in agreement on when the showers arrive. At the moment, no soaking wet systems are on the horizon, but it’s possible we get some light showers at the end of the week or next weekend.

High temperatures will gradually slip into the mid 40s to kick off December, which is a bit cooler than average.

