Dry, with gusty east wind, through the weekend

By Katie Zuniga
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:26 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Another chilly start today, with almost everyone cooler right now than this time yesterday. After a frosty start this morning, highs will get back into the low 50s with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will stay in the low 50s through tomorrow, then a cooling trend will take us into the mid-40s by the end of the week.

The wind will shift to a northeasterly flow today, but tomorrow will be the windiest day of the weekend. Gusts from the east will get up to 35-40 MPH on the west end of the Gorge. Monday will continue the gusty east wind. The now three-day dry streak will continue through at least mid-week. A cutoff low moving toward the West Coast will give us a slight chance for showers on Wednesday. This chance increases heading into the weekend on Thursday and Friday. Even with this chance for showers, we are not expecting any super wet systems, about ¾” will fall with the next systems going into the weekend.

