Michigan State hires Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith as head coach of football program

Michigan State University has hired Oregon State University’s Jonathan Smith to lead its football program, the team announced on Saturday.

Smith, 44, has been Oregon State’s coach for the last six seasons. He has led the Beavers to 18 victories, including a 10-3 record and a No. 17 ranking in the AP Top 25 during a 2022 campaign that saw him win Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

Smith was first in line for the Michigan State position when fourth-year coach Mel Tucker was sacked by the Spartans midseason due to claims of sexual harassment.

“Jonathan has a proven track record of success, building the Oregon State program from the ground up by implementing a plan resulting in sustained historic success for the Beavers,” said Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller in announcing the hire. “He’s been a part of championship staffs, coached in the College Football Playoff, and understands what’s required to be successful at the highest level, learning from some of the game’s most successful coaches.”

“On the field, his teams are tough and physical, yet innovative. This year, Oregon State has controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, ranking among the nation’s leaders in both rushing offense and rushing defense. He’s shown not only the ability to recruit talented student-athletes who fit his system, but also to develop and maximize players once they’re in the program.”

In 2022, Smith’s contract was extended through February 2029, bringing his yearly salary up to $4.85 million.

Michigan State said Smith will be formally introduced as the team’s new head coach at a press conference early next week

