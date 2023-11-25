Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Missing mushroom hunter gone overnight found

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(Atlanta News First)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:49 PM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - A 77-year-old mushroom hunter who was reported missing on Wednesday was found and rescued off Botkin Road, north of Philomath.

The man was reported missing by a family member around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Search and rescue teams were called out to search for him on Wednesday nights and though Thanksgiving day.

Searchers found the man on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. down a steep drainage near a creek. The man was weak after a recent back surgery and could not hear rescuers due to not having his hearing aids.

See Also: TriMet warning travelers about Clackamas bus detours

Since temperatures had dropped, the man said he tried to stay moving throughout the night to keep warm. Unfortunately he did not have a whistle or gear on him.

The man was rescued around a mile and a half from his car and was taken to a hospital.

“Thank you to all who helped on this mission,” said Sheriff Van Arsdall of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. . “Many volunteers sacrificed time away from family and friends on Thanksgiving Day to ensure this search had a positive outcome. We know you don’t do it for recognition but want the community to know what amazing resources our Office has, to keep the community safe.”

In light of this incident, BCSO would like to emphasize the importance of being prepared. To assist hikers in ensuring their safety, they would like to highlight ten essential items recommended by the American Hiking Society. To learn more about these essential items, please visit https://americanhiking.org/resources/10essentials/.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Marquam Bridge closes I-5 south
Deadly crash on Marquam Bridge closes I-5 south
A giant inflatable hamburger rolls through a parking lot, pushed by the wind in Newberg, Oregon.
VIDEO: Giant inflatable hamburger rolls through Newberg
Aden and Enzo, missing from Gresham
Young brothers missing from Gresham
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
File.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Salem: MCSO

Latest News

File.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Salem: MCSO
Crews respond to large SE Portland house fire.
Crews respond to large SE Portland house fire
TriMet MAX train Portland generic file
TriMet warning travelers about Clackamas bus detours
Pub offers free Thanksgiving meal to community
Local pub offers free Thanksgiving meal, community gathering