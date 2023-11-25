Missing mushroom hunter gone overnight found

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - A 77-year-old mushroom hunter who was reported missing on Wednesday was found and rescued off Botkin Road, north of Philomath.

The man was reported missing by a family member around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Search and rescue teams were called out to search for him on Wednesday nights and though Thanksgiving day.

Searchers found the man on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. down a steep drainage near a creek. The man was weak after a recent back surgery and could not hear rescuers due to not having his hearing aids.

Since temperatures had dropped, the man said he tried to stay moving throughout the night to keep warm. Unfortunately he did not have a whistle or gear on him.

The man was rescued around a mile and a half from his car and was taken to a hospital.

“Thank you to all who helped on this mission,” said Sheriff Van Arsdall of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. . “Many volunteers sacrificed time away from family and friends on Thanksgiving Day to ensure this search had a positive outcome. We know you don’t do it for recognition but want the community to know what amazing resources our Office has, to keep the community safe.”

In light of this incident, BCSO would like to emphasize the importance of being prepared. To assist hikers in ensuring their safety, they would like to highlight ten essential items recommended by the American Hiking Society. To learn more about these essential items, please visit https://americanhiking.org/resources/10essentials/.

