Pioneer Courthouse Square celebrates 39th annual tree lighting ceremony

Soon after the Thanksgiving holiday, many Portlanders are already shifting their focus to Christmas.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:28 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Soon after the Thanksgiving holiday, many Portlanders are already shifting their focus to Christmas.

Some of them gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square for the 39th annual tree lighting ceremony.

“It’s beautiful,” Dawn, who attended the event with her husband Ken, said. “This starts it off.”

“It’s always fun,” Ken added. “Nice weather.”

“To see everything just go one by one,” Tony, who attended the event for the first time, said. “It was magnificent.”

“It’s bright,” Lena, who also attended the event, commented. “It’s gorgeous. What’s not to love about it. It’s very Oregon.”

Before the roughly 10,000 shined brightly on the 75-foot-tall tree, a large group gathered to call for an end to the conflict in the middle east.

As the night progressed, and with tree eventually shining brightly, Stephanie said the holiday spirit shined just as much.

“The spirit,” she said. “You can feel a different atmosphere.”

“Bringing family together.”

“When everybody gets together, it brings comradery. Just being able to be around family, it’s a joy. because you don’t get to be around it all the time.”

The Portland bazaar will bring local artists to the square from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

