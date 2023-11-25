Powerhouse teams Wilsonville, Mountain View compete in 5A championship

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - The end of the 5A level championship pitted two powerhouse teams against each other on Friday.

The Cougars senior quarterback Connor Crum played for his head coach father, Brian and in memory of his late mother. Crum and the Cougars got on the board first.

Wilsonville was in it, making a touchdown from 24-yards.

The cats scratched back down 10-7 and 13-7 at halftime. By third quarter the score was 20-7 for the boys in central Oregon.

At the final tally of the game Wildcats chased down a first state title, first since 2004.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.