Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Powerhouse teams Wilsonville, Mountain View compete in 5A championship

At the end of the season two powerful teams, Wilsonville High School and Mountain View High School battle it out on the 5A championship field.
By Nick Krupke
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:45 AM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - The end of the 5A level championship pitted two powerhouse teams against each other on Friday.

The Cougars senior quarterback Connor Crum played for his head coach father, Brian and in memory of his late mother. Crum and the Cougars got on the board first.

Wilsonville was in it, making a touchdown from 24-yards.

The cats scratched back down 10-7 and 13-7 at halftime. By third quarter the score was 20-7 for the boys in central Oregon.

At the final tally of the game Wildcats chased down a first state title, first since 2004.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
File.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Salem: MCSO
A giant inflatable hamburger rolls through a parking lot, pushed by the wind in Newberg, Oregon.
VIDEO: Giant inflatable hamburger rolls through Newberg
Fatal crash on Marquam Bridge closes I-5 south
Deadly crash on Marquam Bridge closes I-5 south
Crews respond to large SE Portland house fire.
Crews respond to large SE Portland house fire

Latest News

6A championship played between Tualatin and Central Catholic
Central Catholic and Tualatin battle it out in the 6A championship
The 6A football championship comes to a head with Central Catholic and Tualatin.
Central Catholic and Tualatin battle it out in the 6A championship
Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith adjusts his headset during the second half of an NCAA...
Michigan State hires Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith as head coach of football program
At the end of the season two powerful teams, Wilsonville High School and Mountain View High...
Powerhouse teams Wilsonville, Mountain View compete in 5A championship