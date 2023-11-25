Around the House NW
Vancouver community members help police, father find missing autistic boy

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:04 AM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Community members in the Pacific Park area called Clark County police officers to report a child running in and out of traffic on Thursday.

Just before 3 p.m., Clark Regional Emergency Services (9-1-1) got a call from a community member regarding a child in danger. While a deputy was dispatching, several people called to describe the child. A boy, 11 or 12 years old, wearing socks, sweatpants and a t-shirt, darting in and out of traffic on northeast 172nd avenue.

The street is heavily populated and traffic was heavy. Another call indicated that one of the people who had called to report was able to get the child to the park and he was now sitting in a car.

When the deputy arrived, four of the people were there and informed the deputy that the child was autistic and non-verbal.

Deputies and dispatch searched for past records that might help identify the child while the people on scene began reaching out to other resources.

While the efforts were being made, the father of the boy had called 9-1-1 to report his child missing. The child was taken home and deputies learned the family recently moved to the area and were still setting up their home to watch the young boy who wandered off.

The Sheriff’s Office thanks those who assisted in getting the boy home.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

