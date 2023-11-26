2 shot, injured in SW Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two men were hurt in a shooting Saturday evening in southwest Portland, according to the Police Bureau.

At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of Southwest Fourth Avenue, where they found two injured men. They were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Police did not know the extent of their injuries but said they were both conscious and talking when the officers arrived.

No one has been arrested at this time and police have not said if they are looking for any suspects.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are available.

