Cascade Christian defends title reign against Banks for 3A championship in Cottage Grove

COTTAGE GROVE Ore. (KPTV) - While the large high schools in Oregon played their football state championship games on Friday, Saturday was the day for the next divisions.

The country roads for the unbeaten Banks Braves took them south, while the defending 3A state champs from Cascade Christian went north to Don King Field at Cottage Grove High.

And the streak continues as does the title reign for Cascade Christian with a 34-24 victory.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.