Community members rescue missing autistic boy from busy street in Vancouver

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Community members in the Pacific Community Park area of Vancouver helped reunite a boy with his family when they spotted a child wandering in a busy street on Thursday.

Just before 3 p.m., a Clark County deputy responded to the area near Northeast 172nd Avenue and 18th Street as several people called 911 to report a boy about 11 or 12 years old, wearing socks, sweatpants and a t-shirt, and darting between cars on 172nd Avenue.

The street is densely populated and traffic was heavy that afternoon.

Another caller reported they were able to get the boy to the park and said he was now sitting in a car to stay warm.

When the deputy arrived, four of the people there told the deputy that the boy was non-verbal and appeared to be autistic.

Deputies and dispatch searched for records that might help identify the boy while the people on the scene began reaching out to anyone who might know who he was.

At about that time, the boy’s father called 911 to report his child missing. The child was returned home safely and deputies said they later learned that the family had recently moved to the area and were still setting up their home when the boy wandered off.

People who live in the area said they weren’t surprised to hear that the community stepped up to help keep the boy safe.

“It’s a very safe, family-friendly area,” said Kristie, who lives nearby. “I think there’s a lot more good people out there than there are people who aren’t good.”

Sean, who also lives in the neighborhood, said he often goes to a nearby dog park.

“Definitely everybody’s pretty friendly here,” Sean said. “I would do that if I found a boy around here, yes, I would trust other people to do the same thing.”

