LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - A wrecked car was found burning at the base of a 20-foot embankment in Longview, Wash. Saturday morning, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

At about 7:30 a.m., people reported seeing a car burning below Alpha Drive near the Cedar Valley mobile home park. The callers were unsure if anyone was inside.

Firefighters said they found the car fully engulfed in flames but were able to knock the fire down within a few minutes after arriving.

No one was found inside the car or in the area, and the cause of the crash and fire was “undetermined,” officials said.

Crashed car found burning down 20-foot embankment in Longview (Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue)

