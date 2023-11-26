Gusty east wind, otherwise calm

Around the House NW
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:25 AM PST
It’s a bit warmer this morning in PDX, but several areas on the west side of the metro are chilly in the mid-20s. The east wind yesterday was strongest from Crown Point to Troutdale and will continue this morning through midday. Around 5 am Crown Point registered a gust at 63 mph. Expect the wind to be more widespread across the metro area this morning with gusts getting up to 35 MPH. The rest of the day will feature lots of sunshine and a mild afternoon with highs in the low 50s.

Tomorrow, it will cool down a bit and begin a slightly cooler trend that puts the highs in the mid-40s by the end of the week. The next system that will bring us a chance for showers moves in on Wednesday night. The shower’s chance begins Thursday and will continue into the weekend. This system will end our dry streak, most likely at seven days and begin a wet period which at this point, looks like it will last well into the first week of December.

