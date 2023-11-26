Around the House NW
At least 1 injured in Gresham hookah lounge shooting

At least one person was hurt in a shooting that followed a fight in a hookah lounge in Gresham.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:10 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - At least one person was hurt in a shooting that followed a fight in a hookah lounge in Gresham.

At about 4 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Al Narah Hookah Lounge on reports of gun fire.

Police said it began with a fight between at least two people. The fight led to multiple shots fired by multiple people. Everyone ran away before officials arrived.

About a dozen shell casings were left at the scene and about an hour later a man arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound in his leg.

Officers said he refused to talk to them.

At least one person was hurt in a shooting that followed a fight in a hookah lounge in Gresham.
