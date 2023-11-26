Around the House NW
Man arrested, charged with stabbing near busy road in Gresham(Gresham Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:20 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged with stabbing a man along a busy road in Gresham on Wednesday, according to the Gresham Police Department.

The stabbing happened at Northeast Hogan Road and Northeast 19th Street just before 3:45 p.m. where officers found the victim. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition as of Saturday.

After the Wednesday stabbing, police and Multnomah County deputies used a police dog to search for a suspect but did not make any arrests that day.

On Saturday afternoon, tactical police units arrested Luke Gentry in the 2500 block of Southwest McGinnis Avenue in Troutdale.

Gentry faces charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

“This occurred along a busy road and it is possible there are witnesses that saw the incident or the events leading up to it,” said Gresham Police Detective Tyson Conroy.

Detectives are asking witnesses to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719. Additionally, Gresham Police Department partners with Crimestoppers of Oregon and people with information can anonymously report what they know through their website at http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or by downloading their mobile app.

