Portland area sees icy roads this weekend, ODOT reminds drivers to watch conditions, be careful

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In Tillamook, first responders warned commuters early Saturday morning to be careful on Highway 6 as crews reported several accidents.

Although the Portland metro area has been relatively sunny for several days, some areas at higher elevations have seen dew, fog and slippery roadways.

SEE ALSO: Community members rescue missing autistic boy from busy street in Vancouver

“We can get all kinds of weather this time of year,” said Don Hamilton with the Oregon Department of Transportation. “We can get rain and snow and sleet and hail and everything. As we all know in Oregon know so well, the weather can change very quickly.”

Hamilton reminded drivers to look at the weather before hitting the highway, and to also check the forecast for the full route.

“This is a very, very busy time of year out on the roads,” Hamilton said. “Especially around Thanksgiving and Christmas.”

As Hamilton noted that it will be wise to expect busier roadways around the holidays as well as wintry conditions, a FOX 12 crew stopped at a truck stop and spoke with DiAngelo, who has been driving trucks for a year, about the road conditions.

“When you’re driving, you slow down according to the weather,” DiAngelo said. “If somebody crashes or skates off the road in front of you, you slow down a little bit more because that lets you know you might go a little too fast.”

He said early Saturday morning, he drove through some dense fog around Portland. However, he said that was nothing compared to the heavy snowstorms winter will likely bring.

“You don’t get to see what’s going on in front of you,” he said. “You slow down and hope you get there.”

DiAngelo said this time of year the roads are busy with holiday traffic, and said he sees a lot of people behind the wheel who shouldn’t be.

“You notice people are probably a little more drunk during the holidays, because they drive a little crazier,” DiAngelo said.

SEE ALSO: Crashed car found burning down 20-foot embankment in Longview

Hamilton also reminded people to be careful at holiday parties.

“Make sure we have a good, sober, alert driver when we’re out there on the roads,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said ODOT scales back projects during the holidays to not impede traffic. However, they will continue to do emergency projects meaning workers will still be out on the roads.

He asked people to watch out for those workers, because “they need to get back home to their families too.”

“Just slow down,” DiAngelo said. “Slow down and pay attention to the road.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.