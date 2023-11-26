PPS cancels last-minute public comment sessions scheduled for Sunday, Monday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After Portland Public Schools officials on Saturday scheduled several public comment meetings for early next week, a spokesperson said Sunday that the meetings were now canceled.

The meetings had been scheduled to allow parents and community members to give input on a tentative agreement that PPS said they hoped to have by Sunday or Monday. The district is required to give 24-hour notice before holding a school board meeting.

However, on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. - just about 15 minutes before the first meeting - PPS announced that the meetings scheduled for Sunday and Monday had been canceled.

“We continue to await a full agreement, and we remain hopeful that we can vote on that agreement at our Tuesday meeting,” a district spokesperson said in the announcement.

PPS officials scheduled several public comment meetings for early next week, saying Saturday that a tentative contract agreement with teachers was "close."

The spokesperson also clarified that classes would not need to wait for board approval before they can start up again.

After people have the chance to comment on a tentative agreement, the board will vote.

To sign up to speak, people are asked to email PublicComment@pps.net. Written comments can also be submitted to that email address and will be shared with the board and district officials.

The sessions can be watched online on YouTube via this link

