Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

PPS cancels last-minute public comment sessions scheduled for Sunday, Monday

FILE - Portland teachers strike.
FILE - Portland teachers strike.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:05 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After Portland Public Schools officials on Saturday scheduled several public comment meetings for early next week, a spokesperson said Sunday that the meetings were now canceled.

The meetings had been scheduled to allow parents and community members to give input on a tentative agreement that PPS said they hoped to have by Sunday or Monday. The district is required to give 24-hour notice before holding a school board meeting.

However, on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. - just about 15 minutes before the first meeting - PPS announced that the meetings scheduled for Sunday and Monday had been canceled.

“We continue to await a full agreement, and we remain hopeful that we can vote on that agreement at our Tuesday meeting,” a district spokesperson said in the announcement.

PPS officials scheduled several public comment meetings for early next week, saying Saturday that a tentative contract agreement with teachers was "close."

The spokesperson also clarified that classes would not need to wait for board approval before they can start up again.

RELATED: PPS proposes delaying winter break by a week to make up for lost class time

After people have the chance to comment on a tentative agreement, the board will vote.

To sign up to speak, people are asked to email PublicComment@pps.net. Written comments can also be submitted to that email address and will be shared with the board and district officials.

The sessions can be watched online on YouTube via this link

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 shot, injured in SW Portland
2 men shot, injured in SW Portland
Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith adjusts his headset during the second half of an NCAA...
Michigan State hires Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith as head coach of football program
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
File.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Salem: MCSO
Community members rescue missing autistic boy from busy street in Vancouver
Community members rescue missing autistic boy from busy street in Vancouver

Latest News

Shooting in Gresham hookah lounge
At least 1 injured in Gresham hookah lounge shooting
At least one person was hurt in a shooting that followed a fight in a hookah lounge in Gresham.
At least 1 injured in Gresham hookah lounge shooting
PPS officials scheduled several public comment meetings for early next week, saying Saturday...
PPS schedules public comment sessions for Sunday, Monday as tentative agreement is ‘close’
Community members rescue missing autistic boy from busy street in Vancouver
Community members rescue missing autistic boy from busy street in Vancouver