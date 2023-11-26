Around the House NW
PPS schedules public comment sessions for Sunday, Monday as tentative agreement is ‘close’

FILE: Portland teacher strike.
FILE: Portland teacher strike.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:05 PM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools officials scheduled several public comment meetings for early next week, as a spokesperson said Saturday that a tentative contract agreement between the district and teacher’s union was “close.”

Because the district is required to give 24-hour notice before holding a school board meeting, PPS has scheduled sessions for public comment on the future agreement for Sunday and Monday. If they have not yet reached a tentative agreement before the Sunday session, it will be canceled, and “we’ll move on to the next one and so on,” the spokesperson said.

After people have the chance to comment on a tentative agreement, the board will vote.

The Sunday session is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. and the Monday session for noon. Both will be online.

To sign up to speak, people are asked to email PublicComment@pps.net.

The sessions can be watched online on YouTube via this link

