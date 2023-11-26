Around the House NW
Staying dry through at least midweek

Mostly sunny for the next few days
By Camila Orti
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:15 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was very chilly out there Saturday morning. The official low temperature at the Portland International Airport was 28 degrees, the coldest of the season so far. It warmed up pretty quickly with that sunshine though, and we hit 52 degrees in the afternoon.

It wasn’t nearly as windy as models were indicating it might be today, with the gusty stuff staying east of Gresham. Peak gusts for the west end of the Gorge were in the 30-50 MPH range. The wind will become a little more widespread across the metro area tonight, and gusts around 30 MPH through Portland are likely tomorrow. The sunshine and mild afternoon temperatures continue!

More wind-sheltered areas in the valley and Portland area will see the return of patchy morning fog Tuesday and Wednesday. More of a westerly flow midweek will bring us additional cloud cover along with shower chances. At the moment, models are pointing to very light showers- if we see any at all- Thursday or Friday. We’ll see precipitation ramping up a bit at some point on Saturday.

High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 40s all of next week, and low temperatures will gradually warm up with the return of milder air coming over the Pacific.

