1 injured in overnight Gresham shooting

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers responded to the 800 block of NE Hogan Road overnight into Monday morning after a caller told dispatchers they had been flagged down by someone with a gunshot.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and applied a tourniquet to the victim’s wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the Gresham police.

No arrests have been at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719.

