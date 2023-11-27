Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

1 injured in overnight Gresham shooting

Gresham Police
Gresham Police(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:22 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers responded to the 800 block of NE Hogan Road overnight into Monday morning after a caller told dispatchers they had been flagged down by someone with a gunshot.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and applied a tourniquet to the victim’s wound.

SEE ALSO: Overheated wood stove flue pipe causes mobile home fire on Hayden Island

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the Gresham police.

No arrests have been at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Portland Public Schools, teacher’s union reach tentative agreement, classes resume Monday
Portland Public Schools, teachers union reach tentative agreement, classes resume Monday
Community members rescue missing autistic boy from busy street in Vancouver
Community members rescue missing autistic boy from busy street in Vancouver
Portland area sees icy roads this weekend, ODOT reminds drivers to watch conditions, be careful
Portland area sees icy roads this weekend, ODOT reminds drivers to watch conditions, be careful
Crashed car found burning down 20-foot embankment in Longview
Crashed car found burning down 20-foot embankment in Longview

Latest News

Portland Thorns FC
5 Thorns players called up to FIFA
A mobile home on Hayden Island was badly damaged after it caught fire Sunday night.
PF&R: Overheated wood stove flue pipe causes mobile home fire on Hayden Island
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with school bus in Tualatin.
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with school bus in Tualatin
Firefighters inside damaged mobile home
PF&R: Overheated wood stove flue pipe causes mobile home fire on Hayden Island