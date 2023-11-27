5 Thorns players called up to FIFA

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Five players from the Portland Thorns FC have been called up for each player’s respective national FIFA teams. The players include Christine Sinclair, Reyna Reyes, Rocky Rodríguez, Natalia Kuikka and Hina Sugita.

Sinclair’s matches with Canada will be her final ones following the announcement she would retire from international soccer in late October. Sinclair will play her first farewell match on Dec. 1 in Victoria before concluding her international career in Vancouver, B.C. on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

Rodríguez plays for Costa Rica and will continue group play in the qualifying rounds for the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup. Meanwhile, Reyes joins Mexico for the same competition as they square off in Group A against Puerto Rico on Dec. 1 and Trinidad & Tobago on Dec. 5.

Sugita and Japan will compete against Brazil during the upcoming window for a pair of friendlies, squaring off on Nov. 30 and Dec. 3.

Playing for Finland, Kuikka joins the Helmarit as they continue to play in the 2023-24 UEFA Nations League tournament.

