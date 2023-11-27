Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl from Washington

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. (KPTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl from Washington’s Tri Cities area.

Washington State Patrol issued the alert for 14-year-old Emma Liudhal late Sunday night on behalf of the West Richland Police Department.

Liudhal was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday in the Pasco area. Investigators believe she’s with 35-year-old Roger Perez-Osorio. It’s not clear how the two know each other.

Liudhal is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket, black skirt, white tights, and black boots. Perez-Osorio is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

**Updated to Amber Alert** Update on missing juvenile. Any information please call 509-628-0333, case 23-11804. Posted by West Richland Police Department on Sunday, November 26, 2023

The two are believed to be in a blue 2006 Honda Civic four-door with Oregon license plate CK05169.

If you see them or the car, please call 911.

