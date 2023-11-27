Dry next three days, turning wet Thursday

Good morning! It’s a cold & breezy start to our Monday across much of the metro area. The windiest conditions are focusing over the east side of the metro & the west end of the Gorge. There are some wind-sheltered areas on the north side & to the south (closer to the central Willamette Valley). We’ll be watching those areas closely for dense fog. Additionally, be prepared to deal with lower visibility on the east end of the Gorge & across the Columbia River Basin (from the Dalles to Pendleton). Aside from that, most locations west of the Cascades will experience another sunny day. Highs will range between the upper 40s and low 50s.

It’ll remain windy on Tuesday near the mouth of the Gorge, but the wind should gradually back off elsewhere. This may allow more widespread fog to form, which will also be the trend heading into Wednesday (turning foggier with less wind). Freezing temperatures are expected the next couple of nights, with daytime highs in the upper 40s Tue-Wed.

High pressure will break down between Wednesday & Thursday, opening the door to multiple weather systems moving in from the west. Depending on how early precipitation arrives Thursday, we could be looking at a wintry mix in our local foothills. Expect a wet afternoon & evening, with a quick break in the rain Thursday night & Friday morning. Another system will push in during the back half of Friday. These two systems should deliver 1-2 feet of snow to the Cascades. Snow will likely impact the Cascade Passes, so be prepared for winter traveling conditions.

One more note: a third system will arrive this weekend, & a gusty southerly wind will accompany it. At this point, it’s tough to say just how strong the wind will be. The arrival time looks like late Saturday into Sunday. We’ll get a better handle on that part of the forecast in the next few days.

Enjoy the dry weather & have a great Monday!

