Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Macaulay Culkin to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

FILE - Macaulay Culkin arrives at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at the...
FILE - Macaulay Culkin arrives at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The star known best for the "Home Alone" movies will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:02 AM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Macaulay Culkin is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday.

“Macaulay Culkin has been a staple in pop culture for decades,” producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ana Martinez said.

Culkin rose to fame with his lead role as Kevin McCallister in “Home Alone” and “Home Alone II: Lost In New York.”

FILE - Macaulay Culkin, star of the movie "Home Alone," is seen in New York, Jan. 5, 1991.
FILE - Macaulay Culkin, star of the movie "Home Alone," is seen in New York, Jan. 5, 1991.(AP Photo/Malcolm Clarke)

Catherine O’Hara and Natasha Lyonne will serve as guest speakers at the ceremony for Culkin.

“He has an extensive trajectory of work but his movie ‘Home Alone’ is one of the most beloved holiday movies known the world over. How fitting that Catherine O’Hara who played Macaulay’s mother in the film is reuniting with her movie son and will be speaking at the ceremony!” Martinez said.

Culkin appeared in other films, including “Party Monster,” “Jacobs Ladder,” “My Girl,” “Richie Rich” and “Saved!” His television credits include “Kings,” “The Jim Gaffigan Show” and “Robot Chicken.” Culkin more recently appeared in the 10th season of “American Horror Story,″ “Dollface” and “The Righteous Gemstones.”

He supports a number of charities, including the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and Stand Up To Cancer.

Culkin’s star will be the 2,765th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony will be livestreamed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Portland Public Schools, teacher’s union reach tentative agreement, classes resume Monday
Portland Public Schools, teachers union reach tentative agreement, classes resume Monday
Community members rescue missing autistic boy from busy street in Vancouver
Community members rescue missing autistic boy from busy street in Vancouver
Portland area sees icy roads this weekend, ODOT reminds drivers to watch conditions, be careful
Portland area sees icy roads this weekend, ODOT reminds drivers to watch conditions, be careful
Crashed car found burning down 20-foot embankment in Longview
Crashed car found burning down 20-foot embankment in Longview

Latest News

FILE - A Merriam-Webster dictionary sits atop their citation files at the dictionary...
What’s Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2023?
A family in Illinois is celebrating 'Swiftmas' with a Taylor Swift-inspired holiday lights...
Family celebrates 'Swiftmas' with Taylor Swift-inspired lights display
FILE - Elon Musk reacts during an in-conversation event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi...
Elon Musk visits Israel to meet top leaders as accusations of antisemitism on X grow
FILE -In this Dec. 12, 2016, photo, a person searches the internet for sales, in Miami....
Cyber Monday marks the year’s biggest online shopping day, and one more chance to save on gifts
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a rare visit to troops inside the Gaza Strip,...
Israel and Hamas look open to extending truce on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned