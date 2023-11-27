Around the House NW
Man shot, found dead on porch in SE Portland

A man was found dead after a shooting in Portland’s Centennial Neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Portland police.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:41 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was found dead after a shooting in Portland’s Centennial Neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Portland police.

At about 10:15 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Southeast 154th near Powell.

They found a man dead on the front porch, the city’s 67th homicide for the year.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name, nor said if he lived at the house.

No one has been arrested, and police did not say if they have any suspects, nor did they release any details about what lead up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0768, or Detective Tony Harris at Tony.Harris@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0441, and reference case number 23-306127.

