Motorcyclist dead after colliding with school bus in Tualatin

TUALATIN Ore. (KPTV) – A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a school bus early Monday morning in Tualatin, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, firefighters responded to 65th Avenue and SW Prosperity Park Road shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Deputies also say that two kids and a driver were on the bus at the time of the crash. There is no status on their condition at this time.

65th Avenue between SW Robbins Road and SW Sagert Road will be closed for the next several hours, according to WCSO.

This is breaking news that will be updated as more information becomes available.

