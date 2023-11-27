None harmed in Cedar Mill apartment fire

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An apartment fire was extinguished Monday morning by Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue firefighters.

Firefighters determined that all occupants had evacuated the apartment and none were harmed in the fire, and two uninjured cats were rescued after the fire was extinguished.

At 9:59 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to an apartment fire in the 12300 block of Northwest Barnes Road in Cedar Mill.

Engine 61 was dispatched from the Butner Road Station and arrived within 5 minutes and found a two-story apartment building with a significant amount of fire coming from the back side of the building.

Cedar hill apartment fire (Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue)

Due to the large amount of fire, the incident commander upgraded it to a second-alarm fire to bring additional firefighters onto the scene.

Firefighters extinguished the fire with water hoses and cut holes in the roof to allow heat and smoke to escape the attic space.

It took 35 firefighters 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Five units were damaged in the fire and eight people were displaced. The Red Cross has been contacted to help the displaced residents.

Fire investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the fire.

