PF&R: Overheated wood stove flue pipe causes mobile home fire on Hayden Island

Firefighters inside damaged mobile home
Firefighters inside damaged mobile home(Dennis Weis | Portland Fire & Rescue)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:37 AM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A mobile home on Hayden Island was badly damaged after it caught fire Sunday night.

Just before 5 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in a mobile home at Hayden Island Mobile Home Park. Crews arrived and found heavy fire inside the home.

The elderly residents were found outside and were safe, according to PF&R. No injuries were reported.

Fire investigator on scene of mobile home fire
Fire investigator on scene of mobile home fire(Dennis Weis | Portland Fire & Rescue)

Crews quickly knocked down the fire and worked to extinguish any hot spots.

An investigator determined the fire was caused by an overheated wood stove flue pipe. PF&R asks anyone with wood stoves, fireplaces and chimneys to make sure flue pipes are cleaned regularly to avoid buildup of flammable soot inside.

