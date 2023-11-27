PF&R: Overheated wood stove flue pipe causes mobile home fire on Hayden Island
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:37 AM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A mobile home on Hayden Island was badly damaged after it caught fire Sunday night.
Just before 5 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in a mobile home at Hayden Island Mobile Home Park. Crews arrived and found heavy fire inside the home.
The elderly residents were found outside and were safe, according to PF&R. No injuries were reported.
Crews quickly knocked down the fire and worked to extinguish any hot spots.
An investigator determined the fire was caused by an overheated wood stove flue pipe. PF&R asks anyone with wood stoves, fireplaces and chimneys to make sure flue pipes are cleaned regularly to avoid buildup of flammable soot inside.
