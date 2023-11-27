Around the House NW
Police: 2 stabbed in NE Portland, suspect in custody

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:43 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a stabbing that happened in the Eliot neighborhood Monday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 3000 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police say officers arrived to the scene and found two people with injuries. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

Police say officers have detained a suspect. Their name and the charges they face have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.

