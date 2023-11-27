Portland Bazaar kicks off downtown with handcrafted gifts, good food, holiday cheer

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Bazaar kicked off its 12th year downtown this weekend with pop-up shops and local artists showcasing their products for holiday shoppers.

This year, the Portland Bazaar will feature more than 38 vendors at Pioneer Courthouse Square, selling items from candles to handmade jewelry, to hot chocolate.

Local vendors say the bazaar is great for business and customers like Patricia and Shannon Wilson say they want to see downtown Portland thrive again.

“We used to spend a fair amount of time in downtown and then COVID came and everything else along with it,” they said. “It’s been a little interesting time, so [we’re] trying to be supportive and show up.”

Ben Jeans, owner of five-year-old distillery Stillweather Spirits, said shopping events like the Portland Bazaar are a big part of their business.

“Face-to-face sales are a fantastic way for us to put our product in front of consumers,” Jeans said. “There’s a lot of choices out there and being able to sample the product before making the purchases is invaluable to us. We found that consumers really like that and have supported us as a community of small businesses and his markup and pop-ups having a great way to do that.”

Natalie Locke said being able to shop and support local businesses feels really good.

“And to share that with my children also, they were able to pick something out,” Locke said. “For us, it makes us feel more connected to everybody else in the community. Just appreciate all of the talent and creativity.”

PDX Pop-Up Shops will be open until Dec. 31, 2023. Hours for most locations are Wednesday – Sunday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., with special hours on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Christmas Day.

PDX Pop-Up Shops

List of vendors at the Portland Bazaar

