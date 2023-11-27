Portland fifth grader named 2024 Oregon Kid Governor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A fifth grader from Portland has been selected Oregon’s Kid Governor for 2024.

Oregon Secretary of State Cheryl Myers announced Zoya Shah the winner at Findley Elementary on Monday.

As part of the Oregon Kid Governor program, each elementary school in the state is allowed to enter one student into a statewide election.

“The Oregon Kid Governor is a great civic education program, supported by the Oregon Capitol Foundation and our office, to help teach young Oregonians how their government works. This bi-partisan program provides free toolkits and lesson plans that help celebrate Oregon democracy,” said Deputy Secretary Myers. “Thousands of fifth graders from across Oregon vote for their Kid Governor during the election cycle. The future of our state looks promising thanks to these impressive future leaders.”

This year, 22 campaign videos were submitted and narrowed down to seven by a panel of independent judges. Then fifth graders from schools across the state voted and selected Zoya as the 2024 Oregon Kid Governor.

The platform Zoya chose to focus on is creating mental health awareness in kids. To address her vision, Zoya outlined a three-point plan of action:

Creating awareness, normalizing, and removing stigma.

Identify triggers that cause anxiety and depression.

Act to provide support and tools to cope with it.

Zoya’s campaign video can be viewed here.

The other final candidates and their community issues included:

All of the finalists for Oregon Kid Governor will now become cabinet members who will help work to advance their platform issues, along with the Oregon Kid Governor’s platform.

Zoya’s one year term will begin in January 2024 with an inauguration.

To learn more about the Kid Governor Program and to view all the candidates’ videos go to: or.kidgovernor.org.

