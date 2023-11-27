Portland Public Schools, teachers union reach tentative agreement, classes resume Monday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The historic Portland teachers strike is ending after the district announced on Sunday the two sides have reached a tentative agreement and students will be back in school Monday on a two-hour delay.

More than 40,000 students in Oregon’s largest school district will be returning to classes after more than three weeks since the strike started on Nov. 1.

Classes will resume Monday morning with a late start after weeks of a teacher’s strike, Portland Public Schools announced Sunday afternoon.

Parents said they are relieved their kids will be back in class.

“It’s kind of about time,” said Jennifer, a parent of a high school student. “At first, it was nice they were going to take care of issues at the school for the kids. For the special needs, get more help with them, get the building fixed, but as it went on longer and longer, it was more about the pay.”

Now, with a tentative agreement, the district said it includes a 13.8% cost-of-living increase over the next three years, creates new class-size thresholds, increases planning time, additional support for mental and behavioral health and more.

PPS said this contract will cost roughly $175 million over the next three years.

The Portland Association of Teachers president, Angela Bonilla, said they are happy with the improvements they were able to secure.

“We all came together, we stuck together, and that’s what made this possible,” Bonilla said. “Educators have won a contract that will have tangible impacts on addressing class sizes and recruiting and retaining quality educators.”

So, what happens next?

PAT members need to ratify the tentative agreement, and the PPS school board needs to approve the full contract.

In a letter to families, PPS Superintendent, Guadalupe Guerrero, and the school board acknowledged that being out of school has been hard for everyone and said, “We also want to express our deep appreciation for our educators, who are the backbone of our district, and who enrich the lives of our students.”

School board members are scheduled to vote on the tentative agreement on Tuesday. PAT said its members also plan to vote on Tuesday.

PPS also released a list of 11 makeup days for missed classroom time:

December 18 December 19 December 20 December 21 December 22 January 26 February 19 April 8 June 12 June 13 June 14

