Portland schools reopen Monday on 2-hour delay after weeks of teacher’s strike

Teachers on strike in Portland
Teachers on strike in Portland(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:24 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Classes will resume Monday morning with a late start after weeks of a teacher’s strike, Portland Public Schools announced Sunday afternoon.

According to district officials, PPS and the teacher’s union have reached an agreement and classes are scheduled to restart Monday morning with a two-hour delay, officials said in an announcement to families.

“We are relieved to have our students returning to school and know that being out of school for the last three weeks – missing classmates, teachers, and learning – has been hard for everyone,” PPS said. “We thank our students, families, and community for your patience and perseverance through these protracted negotiations.”

The Portland Association of Teachers also released a statement Sunday, saying the agreement included support for student mental health, addressed class size and accounted for cost of living increases.

“This contract is a watershed moment for Portland students, families, and educators,” said union president Angela Bonilla. “Educators walked picket lines alongside families, students, and allies - and because of that, our schools are getting the added investment they need.”

PPS also released a list of 11 makeup days for missed classroom time:

  1. December 18
  2. December 19
  3. December 20
  4. December 21
  5. December 22
  6. January 26
  7. February 19
  8. April 8
  9. June 12
  10. June 13
  11. June 14

For more information and to read the tentative contract agreement, people can follow this link.

