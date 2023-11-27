Rip City Remix round out inaugural month with 102-89 loss to Salt Lake City

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Potential Blazers of tomorrow, today play for the Rip City Remix.

Portland’s new NBA G-League affiliate was out to end their first-ever home stand on a three-game win streak.

Salt Lake City in Rip City - the Stars and the Remix up on the bluff from the Chiles Center on the campus of the University of Portland, and the fifth home game in history to conclude that first month of play.

Rayan Rupert was the Blazers’ 2nd Round Pick this year and the 19-year-old from France was all over the floor - filling up the box score and the hustle board.

The home team trailed most of the afternoon but pulled to within three late, but the full comeback just wasn’t on the turn table - 102-89 the final.

Now with a 4-and-4 record in their inaugural campaign, the Remix tip off the month of December with the first of back-to-back at the Santa Cruz Warriors beginning Friday.

We recently met some of the Remix leaders who are happily accepting this opportunity to chase down a professional dream.

Antonie Davis said, “This is a different route than you imagined you know, when you grow up you think, you don’t really think maybe about the G League aspect of it, but you think straight about the NBA but everybody’s journey is so different.”

Jerray Foster said, “This opportunity with the Trail Blazers and the Rip City Remix, it’s divine. You want yourself in a situation and it’s almost like you meet up with yourself. Just trying to stay present, gotta stay aware and just trying to play basketball as long as I can.”

The Remix have four home games in December. The first on Thursday the 7th at 6 p.m.

Remember, you can watch every Remix home game live and free over the air with us over on FOX 12 Plus.

