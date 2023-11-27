Six days of sunshine ends Wednesday, then a rainy/windy weather pattern heading into early December

Today was the 5th consecutive sunny day across the area. That’s unusual in late November; and it gave us a spectacular Thanksgiving weekend! The same weather pattern continues for two more days with dry weather through Wednesday.

The strong/gusty east wind blowing across the central/east metro area out of the Gorge continues tonight and tomorrow, but then weakens quite a bit later tomorrow and beyond. This dry wind has been keeping most areas fog free, but less wind means more areas of fog or freezing fog the next two mornings. Be aware if you are driving late nights or early mornings that you may run into random spots of fog or freezing fog.

A change in the weather arrives Thursday as a weak Pacific weather system drops in with clouds, light rain, and a cool day. It’ll be cold enough for light snow in the Columbia River Gorge (eastern part) for the first time this season IF precipitation makes it that far east. We’ll be watching that.

Portland's Forecast (kptv)

Friday through early next week a strong Pacific jet stream arrives over the Pacific Northwest. At first, we’ll see a couple of “cool” systems for valley rain and mountain snow, but then it’s more of a Pineapple Express situation Sunday through Tuesday and rain falls even high in the mountains. At this point we don’t see flooding, but we’ll be watching that closely too. No one weather system looks strong enough to give us a windstorm at this point, but we’ll be going back to that mild/gusty southerly wind starting Friday.

