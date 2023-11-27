Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’ pulled until next week as host recovers from surgery

FILE - Late night talk show host Stephen Colbert arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in...
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:46 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - First this fall, another round with COVID-19 shuttered Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show.” Now the show is again sidelined as the host recovers from a burst appendix.

The comedian revealed on social media Monday that he’s recovering after surgery, wiping out planned shows for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. “Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas,” he joked.

Colbert had a busy three shows planned, including guests Jennifer Garner, Baz Luhrmann, Patrick Stewart and Kelsey Grammer, the return of former bandleader Jon Batiste and Barbra Streisand was to take “The Colbert Questionert.”

In mid-October, Colbert contracted COVID-19 and had to cancel a week’s worth of shows, although he hosted one from his home, like he did during the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Portland Public Schools, teacher’s union reach tentative agreement, classes resume Monday
Portland Public Schools, teachers union reach tentative agreement, classes resume Monday
Community members rescue missing autistic boy from busy street in Vancouver
Community members rescue missing autistic boy from busy street in Vancouver
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with school bus in Tualatin.
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with school bus in Tualatin
Emma Liudhal
Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl from Washington

Latest News

FILE - A sign on the University of Vermont campus in Burlington, Vt., is pictured on March 11,...
Suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near the University of Vermont pleads not guilty
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a rare visit to troops inside the Gaza Strip,...
Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for 2 more days, and to free more hostages and prisoners
St. Johns Bridge Portland
Body found floating in Willamette River near St. Johns Bridge
Holiday decorations adorn the Grand Foyer of the White House for the 2023 theme "Magic,...
Deck the White House halls: Jill Biden wants holiday visitors to feel like kids again
FILE -In this Dec. 12, 2016, photo, a person searches the internet for sales, in Miami....
Cyber Monday marks the year’s biggest online shopping day, and one more chance to save on gifts