Sunny and breezy again east side on Monday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was another frosty morning for many of us across the region; the low temperature at PDX Sunday was 30 degrees. High temperatures will be topping out in the low to mid 50s. Crown Point recorded a peak wind gust of 65 MPH, so it has been a windy day for the west end of the Gorge and far east metro.

We’ll see clear skies tonight and chilly temperatures. There has been a fairly large range in low temperatures across the Portland area between the wind-sheltered spots further west (consistently in the 20s) and the east side- which has been under the influence of the gusty wind coming through the Gorge. Areas like Gresham and Corbett have been closer to 40 degrees overnight. That will also be the case Sunday night.

Patchy fog has been developing in the mornings near the rivers and in low-lying areas, so you may run into that during your Monday morning commute. Breezier areas will stay clear. High temperatures will be around 50 degrees to kick off our work week- and plenty more of that sunshine is on the way!

We’ll hang on to the dry conditions through Wednesday, but we’ll see a little bit more cloud cover. It looks like a couple light showers might push through the region Thursday and Friday, but models still aren’t in agreement on precise timing. We’re anticipating more wet weather over the weekend.

