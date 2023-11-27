Suspect dies from injuries after crash with Portland police car during chase

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man died Friday from injuries after he crashed into a police car while being chased by police in October, the Portland Police Bureau said Saturday.

According to police, 37-year-old Gilberth A. Colli-Garma was spotted on Oct. 6 driving a stolen Kia that was allegedly connected to the burglary of a bookstore on Southeast Powell Boulevard.

Officers said they tried to stop the car, but Colli-Garma took off.

Witnesses said police laid down spike strips about three miles away.

After hitting the spike strips, the Kia slammed into a police car, injuring Colli-Garma, a woman in the car with him, and two officers in the police car.

All four people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, where Colli-Garma died from his injuries on Friday.

The woman was expected to recover, but police did not give an update on her condition on Saturday. The two officers were treated and released. Both have returned to duty, police said.

The incident is still being investigated.

Colli-Garma is the 66 person to die in connection to a traffic crash this year.

