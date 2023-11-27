Around the House NW
Vancouver P.D. investigating deadly motorcycle crash

KPTV file image
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:20 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – A deadly Vancouver crash is under investigation, according to law enforcement.

The Vancouver Police Department says officers responded to the 2000 block of NE 112th Avenue at 5:09 p.m. Friday.

According to police, the crash involved a 38-year-old male motorcycle rider and a 26-year-old female driver of a Ford Escort.

Witnesses who spoke with police say prior to the crash, the motorcyclist had been seen driving at high speeds and weaving through traffic.

Following the crash, the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

