Woman with ‘medical condition’ missing from Vancouver home

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A woman with a “medical condition” that requires daily medication went missing from her Vancouver home on Sunday, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Police said Heather Boyer walked away from her home on Sunday without her medication and is considered “endangered.”

No other details about Boyer were released and police did not say what time on Sunday she went missing.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 311.

