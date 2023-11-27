Around the House NW
Woman with ‘medical condition’ missing from Vancouver home

Heather Boyer went missing from her Vancouver home Nov. 26.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:43 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A woman with a “medical condition” that requires daily medication went missing from her Vancouver home on Sunday, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Police said Heather Boyer walked away from her home on Sunday without her medication and is considered “endangered.”

No other details about Boyer were released and police did not say what time on Sunday she went missing.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 311.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

