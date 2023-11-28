1 person killed in Yamhill shooting

YAMHILL Ore. (KPTV) - The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office is in the early stages of investigating a death related to a shooting, they said in a Facebook post.

Yamhill officers were called after a local resident found a person with gunshot wounds on Monday afternoon.

During the investigation, northwest Russell Creek road will be closed between Highway 47 and northwest Goodrich Road.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact investigators at 503-434-6500 or email Detective Sergeant Todd Whitlow at whitlot@co.yamhill.or.us.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

