Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

18-wheeler hauling chickens overturns, closes interstate as birds escape

An 18-wheeler was carrying the chickens in cages when it overturned. (SOURCE: WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:51 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - An accident on an interstate highway in Louisiana Tuesday morning caused a closure after chickens were spilled onto the roadway.

An 18-wheeler was carrying the chickens in cages on I-59 when it overturned.

An 18-wheeler carrying chickens overturned, spilling the birds on the highway.
An 18-wheeler carrying chickens overturned, spilling the birds on the highway.(WVUE, CNN)

First responders said one person was injured in the crash and dozens of chickens were let loose on the highway.

The interstate was eventually reopened, however, a few chickens can still be seen roaming the area.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Bridge Portland
Body found floating in Willamette River near St. Johns Bridge
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with school bus in Tualatin.
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with school bus in Tualatin
Emma Liudhal
Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl from Washington
Portland Public Schools, teacher’s union reach tentative agreement, classes resume Monday
Portland Public Schools, teachers union reach tentative agreement, classes resume Monday
Suspect dies from injuries after crash with Portland police car during chase
Suspect dies from injuries after crash with Portland police car during chase

Latest News

Jenny Arriaga, 25, and Lezter Juarez, 27, were killed in a crash on I-80 in Lincoln, Nebraska...
Toddler to celebrate 1st birthday same day as her parents’ funeral following holiday weekend crash
Supreme Court hears arguments over double jeopardy challenge
Supreme Court hears arguments over double jeopardy challenge
Supreme Court hears arguments over double jeopardy challenge
Several members of the Goldstein-Almog family, including three children, were among those...
Israel releases 30 Palestinian prisoners on fifth day of temporary cease-fire
Philly Naked Bike Ride
Man sentenced to prison for biased attack during Portland Naked Bike Ride